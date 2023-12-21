da Silva: The Observer should report facts over sensationalism

To the Editor:

I would like to express my gratitude for featuring a photo of mine in your recent article, “Councilman Who.” (Click here to read that story.) While I appreciate your choice in highlighting creativity displayed on that photo, it is necessary to note the absence of factual information because I was never interviewed for your article.

The article, therefore, lacks substance, and this raises concerns about The Observer’s commitment to responsible journalism. Other newspapers, such as Luso Americano for example, have taken a more informed approach, delving into my past experiences and vision for the town.

The focus should be on presenting facts to the people of Kearny, allowing them to form their opinions, rather than perpetuating a one-sided, tabloid-style narrative.

As a resident of Kearny’s Third Ward for 16 years and of Kearny for almost 20 years, I am deeply invested in the community. My professional background as an executive director of School Support and Operations in Manhattan’s District 4 reflects dedication to community service, clear communication and effective problem-solving.

The positive impact of my work is evident in the success of District 4 K-8 schools, with two of them ranking in the top 10 of the state.

I urge The Observer to uphold journalistic integrity by focusing on facts rather than sensationalism. The people of Kearny deserve accurate and comprehensive reporting. I am more than willing to participate in a genuine interview, providing insights into my vision and work for Kearny’s Third Ward and dispelling any misconceptions created by the current article.

Let us prioritize informed discussion over drama to ensure that the work at hand is not hindered by confusion. I look forward to the opportunity for a constructive dialogue.

Councilman Renato da Silva

Kearny

