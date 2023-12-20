Obituaries for Dec. 20, 2023

Florence Giordano

Florence Giordano, (nee Vicere), 89, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Alaris Health on Bergen Avenue in Kearny. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 21 at St. Stephen’s R.C. Church, Kearny at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Florence lived there until transitioning to live with her niece Deborah Chunka before moving to Alaris Health on Bergen Avenue in Kearny.

During her younger years, Florence was a switchboard operator for Maersk at the Brooklyn Navy Yard before retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of her family, visiting Nathan’s at Coney Island, and cooking.

Florence is survived by her niece, Deborah, and her husband Mark and their son, Andrew Chunka. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Alaris Health on Bergen Avenue, Kearny for the wonderful loving care Florence received there over the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Florence’s name to the Dementia Society of America.

James D. White

James D. White died at home Dec. 14, 2023. He was 90 years of age. Born in Musselburgh, Scotland, he immigrated to The United States in 1950 and lived many years in Kearny before moving to Caldwell. Visiting will be on Tuesday December 19, 2023 from 3 until 7:00 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive in Kearny. His service will be the following morning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home and burial will follow at Holy Cross cemetery.

Jim was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and was a life member of The VFW. He was a self employed carpenter and also worked for The Recreation Commission and Board of Education all in Kearny. Jim and his wife Betty loved to travel, especially cruises.

Husband of the late Betty (nee Wetmore), he was the loving father of Jim White (his wife Victoria), Glenn White (his wife Edith), Don White (Linda) and David White (his wife Leigh). Brother of the late Walter White, John White, Daisy Allen and Margaret Armitage. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Stacy, Jimmy, James, Jennifer, Edith, Philann, Glenn, Erin, Bethany, Macgregor, David and Kaylee along with 13 great grandchildren and “one more on the way”.

It was Jim’s wish that you consider a donation to The Wounded Warriors in his memory.

Rosemary E. Moore

Rosemary E. Moore died after a short illness Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

She was 104.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at

10 a.m. Her interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Friends and relatives may visit Friday, Dec. 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning after 8:30 a.m.

To read her complete obituary or to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice or to Holy Cross Church, 16 Church Square, Harrison, N.J. 07029.

Agnello Pane

Agnello Pane, 86, of Clifton, formerly of Kearny, died Dec. 12, 2023.

Relatives and friends visited at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Cremation was private.

Born in Naples, Italy, Agnello immigrated to Jersey City in 1977 and settled in Kearny in 1987. He worked as a painter for St. Peter’s College in their maintenance department for many years until his retirement 25 years ago.

Agnello was an avid fan of the Napoli soccer team, and loved to play cards, usually beating everyone else. A perfect day was spent sipping espresso in the morning after a long walk, and enjoying pasta and wine for dinner.

Above all, Agnello treasured time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Agnello was the beloved husband of the late Ginevra Pane; loving father of Concetta Feliciello (Francesco), Salvatore Pane (Caterina), Emilio Pane (Marianne), Antoinette Lampon (Rafael) and Maurizio Pane (Marivel); and the proud grandfather of 14. He is also survived by his siblings Carlo Pane (Marta) and Mario Pane (Antoinetta).

