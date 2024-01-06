WHATCo murder-mystery auditions upcoming

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co. hosts open auditions for its annual dinner theater fundraiser, “Deadly Dessert Championship,” an original murder-mystery written and directed by local playwright author and WHATCo board member Allyssa Hynes, at the Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S., Harrison, on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. Call backs (if needed) will be Jan. 19.

During “Deadly Dessert Championship,” a new reality TV baking show is underway, and the competition is killer. When a judge is murdered what’s said off-camera is just as important as what is said on screen. Who would be willing to kill to win?

This lighthearted murder mystery dinner show combines scripted scenes with moments of improv where actors will talk with dinner guests in character. At auditions, actors will read from sides and participate in improv exercises.

Visit whatconj.org/auditions for audition sides an additional information.

There is great flexibility for gender and age in casting for many of the roles.

Rehearsals begin in January — exact dates to be determined. Performances take place Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23.

For questions, contact whatmm@whatconj.org.

