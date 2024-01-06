NJDOT implementing travel restrictions for Jan. 6

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6 based on the forecast for snow with greater accumulations in northern and western parts of the state.

Winter weather is expected to begin Saturday afternoon, as early as the 3 p.m. hour, according to Harrison Weather Center Founder and Director Tony Mondaro, which could make driving conditions treacherous, particularly in North Jersey. The travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states. In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel on Saturday and Sunday.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction will begin today at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order) Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

This restriction DOES NOT apply to:

The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.

Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm – DO NOT PARK ON SHOULDERS .

NJDOT is coordinating with all state and regional transportation agencies to ensure the most effective response to the storm. In order for NJDOT and our regional and local transportation partners to safely and efficiently clear roadways of snow, motorists should avoid driving unless you are an essential employee needed for emergency response. If you must drive, motorists are advised to:

SLOW DOWN and obey posted speed limits

Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass

DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation

Leave early and allow extra time

Leave a safe following distance between vehicles

Use caution on bridges and ramps

If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out

Be patient and use caution

Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks, blanket, and other items.

