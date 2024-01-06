NJDOT implementing travel restrictions for Jan. 6

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6 based on the forecast for snow with greater accumulations in northern and western parts of the state.
Winter weather is expected to begin Saturday afternoon, as early as the 3 p.m. hour, according to Harrison Weather Center Founder and Director Tony Mondaro, which could make driving conditions treacherous, particularly in North Jersey. The travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states. In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel on Saturday and Sunday.
The commercial vehicle travel restriction will begin today at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:
- I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
- NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
- All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
- Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
- Recreational vehicles
- Motorcycles
This restriction DOES NOT apply to:
- The New Jersey Turnpike
- The Garden State Parkway
- The Atlantic City Expressway
- Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.
Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm – DO NOT PARK ON SHOULDERS.
NJDOT is coordinating with all state and regional transportation agencies to ensure the most effective response to the storm. In order for NJDOT and our regional and local transportation partners to safely and efficiently clear roadways of snow, motorists should avoid driving unless you are an essential employee needed for emergency response. If you must drive, motorists are advised to:
- SLOW DOWN and obey posted speed limits
- Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass
- DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation
- Leave early and allow extra time
- Leave a safe following distance between vehicles
- Use caution on bridges and ramps
- If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out
- Be patient and use caution
- Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks, blanket, and other items.
