KPD, other departments shut down massive rideshare fraud operation that netted more than $100K

A major joint investigation led by the Kearny Police Department and the Jersey City Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has resulted in the arrest of six suspects connected to an organized fraud ring that targeted rideshare drivers across multiple states.

On May 8, 2025, arrest and search warrants were executed in Brooklyn, Newark and Miramar, Florida. Kearny detectives were present at each location.

The investigation, which began in July 2023, uncovered a conspiracy that has so far resulted in 280 criminal charges and the closure of 40 cases across New Jersey, with additional charges expected.

The charges include luring, robbery, theft, identity theft, money laundering, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

The suspects — all from Brooklyn — include Benshley Francillon, 24; Zamo Examo, 21; Jaden Labissiere, 21; Cedrick Alcime, 20; Walton Lawrence, 20; and Adebola Olowu, 22. Michael Lawrence, 22, also of Brooklyn, has been charged but is not yet in custody.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for targeting rideshare drivers by requesting trips with identical pickup and drop-off locations. When drivers appeared confused, the suspects would offer to enter a new destination in the driver’s phone — then steal it.

Once in possession of the phone, they gained access to financial apps and personal data, emptied bank accounts, opened fraudulent lines of credit, and transferred funds to accomplices. Losses have already exceeded $100,000.

“Over the years, we’ve taken down cargo theft rings, burglary crews and cyber fraud networks—and this case is no different,” Chief Scott Macfie, of the Kearny Police Department, said. “Our detectives have the technology, the investigative skill and the strategic mindset to untangle even the most sophisticated schemes. This was a true team effort, and it’s a reflection of what’s possible when experience and collaboration come together.”

Chief Macfie extended his thanks to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for its legal guidance over the past two years and to all of the cooperating agencies whose contributions were instrumental to the success of the investigation.

These include the Jersey City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, United States Marshals Service, National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), MAGLOCLEN, New York City Police Department, Elizabeth Police Department, Harrison Police Department, Newark Police Department, Weehawken Police Department, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, and the Davie (Florida) Police Department.

The investigation remains active, and authorities anticipate further developments in the coming weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...