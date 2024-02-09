Lane on 280 in Newark will be closed tonight

The I-280 westbound right lane and shoulder are scheduled to be closed tonight as a bridge deck replacement project advances in Newark, Essex County.
Beginning at 11:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9 through 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, the I-280 westbound right lane and shoulder between Exit 14 until just past Exit 13 are scheduled to be closed. At least one lane will be maintained on I-280 westbound and Exit 14 and Exit 13 will remain open. The closures are a continuation of work that began last week to remove concrete and reconstruct a portion of the roadway.
Variable message signs will provide advance notification to motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
