Curtain rises Feb. 16 for ‘And Then There Were None’

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co (WHATCo) brings the classic Agatha Christie mystery, “And Then There Were None” to its main stage for a six-performance run starting Feb. 16 at The Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison.

“And Then There Were None” tells the story of 10 strangers who are summoned to a remote island and accused of misdeeds. When the weather cuts them off from the mainland one by one, the guests are killed in accordance with a sinister nursery rhyme. They must find the killer if they hope to survive.

Directed by Cynthia Ross with stage manager Jasmine Viera and set design by Brian Sullivan, the cast includes Christopher Tully as Sir Lawrence Wargrave; Francesca Stokes as Emily Brent; Erica Vieira as Vera Claythorne; Matt Masiello as Philip Lombard; Don Filicetti as Dr. Armstrong; John Jesse Jeffords as William Blore; Robert Strauch as General Mackenzie; Daniella Heywood as Mrs. Rogers; Jonathan Rueda as Anthony Marston & Fred Narracot; and Andre Vieira as Rogers.

The Education Spotlight will be presented 30 minutes before each performance. Patrons who wish to participate will be invited to join a WHATCo volunteer and cast member in a classroom setting for a brief 10-12 minute presentation.

Performances are Feb. 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students and senior citizens. Some tickets may also be available for sale on site the day of the performance. Visit www.whatconj.org to buy tickets and for additional information.

