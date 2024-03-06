Obituaries for March 6, 2024

Michael Giresi Sr.

Michael Giresi Sr died peacefully at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

He was surrounded by family and was loved very much.

He was born in Brooklyn in 1939. After serving in the military (Army) he was married to his loving wife Lois and resided in Kearny, prior to moving to Westfield. After spending a good part of his professional career in logistics at Bilkays Trucking in Elizabeth, he started his own limousine business in Westfield called Stonehenge.

After successfully building and selling Stonehenge, Mike and his wife Lois lived in Colorado and New Jersey, and enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. They both eventually retired and moved to the sunshine making their final home in Bonita Springs.

Mike was a long-suffering Mets Fan, and also enjoyed rooting for the Giants, Jets and Rangers. He loved his morning crossword puzzles and enjoyed traveling. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, sharing stories from his various experiences with many good laughs. He will be missed.

He is survived by his son Michael Jr., his daughter Christine, his brother George and many nephews, nieces and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Frances, along with his wife Lois, his sister Sandra and his half-sister Karen.

Family and friends are welcome to visit Saturday, March 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Stephen Shission

Stephen Shission of Kearny, formerly of Harrison, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

He was 95.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral service took place at the funeral home. His burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

The youngest of eight siblings, Stephen was born in Swoyersville, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. He lived in Harrison for 40+ years prior to moving to Kearny. He served as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War from 1950 to 1955. He was a member of American Legion Post 282, Harrison.

He is survived by his daughter Anna Marie White (Leslie), granddaughter Lindsey McCurley (Scott), great-grandson Logan McCurley, great-granddaughter Shawna Hurley (Joseph) great-great-grandchildren Hayden, Jameson and Jarrett, great-grandson Brian O’Connell, great-great-grandchildren Kaylin and Leah O’Connell and many nieces and nephews.

If you would like to read his complete obituary or send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Mary Hennig

Mary Hennig of Harrison died peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

She was 98.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Her burial took in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.mulliganfh.com.

Born and raised in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, Mary lived in Harrison for the past 68 years.

She worked for Engelhard Industries in East Newark for many years. She was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

Predeceased by her husband Charles Hennig in 1997, Mary is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law Eileen Gilgallon and her husband Ron, cherished grandsons Shawn and Ryan Gilgallon, and dear great-grandchildren, Avery, Eric and Emilia Gilgallon.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1999, Memphis Tenn. 38101, in loving memory of Mary.

