Blood drive, car show fundraiser, food giveaway upcoming and street hockey registration underway

NA Knights hosting blood drive

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington. Appointments, though not required, are recommended and may be made by visiting donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/57418. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, have photo ID, eat before donating and drink plenty of water after the donation.

KGC hosting car-show fundraiser

The KGC cheer team sponsors a car, truck and bike show fundraiser April 13 (rain date April 14) at the American Legion, 314 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Registration takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Judging begins at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. There will also be music and a food truck on hand.

Food giveaway upcoming at Kearny Health Annex

Hunger Free UIC, in partnership with Table to Table, hosts a food giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., March 30, at the Health Annex, 50 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Please bring your own bags — first come, first served. Attendees who arrive after 11 a.m. won’t be able to participate. The event may end early if supplies are exhausted.

Kearny street hockey registration open

Spring registration is underway for Kearny Recreation street hockey through April 5, for children 6 to 17. Visit www.kearnynj.org for forms.

