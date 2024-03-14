HCPO: Kearny man, 18, arrested following reported sexual assault of girl, 13

An 18-year-old Kearny man is behind bars after he is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 13-year-old, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, members of the HCPO’s Special Victims Unit arrested Angel Aparicio De La Cruz, 18, of Kearny, for sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl. The crimes are alleged to have occurred July 11, 2023, in the backyard of a Harrison residence.

Aparicio De La Cruz is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact and is currently on remand at the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny, pending his first court appearance.

The investigation determined the defendant met the victim on social media prior to the assault.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest, with assistance from the Harrison and Kearny police departments.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the HCPO SVU at (201) 915-1234.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

