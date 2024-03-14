Kearny Police Department increasing recruitment efforts

The Kearny Police Department is actively recruiting prospective officers — and while you may not have known this, the process, now in its third year, is a lot different than it had been — and it should be more beneficial to those seeking a local career in law enforcement.

In the past, to become a police officer, one would have to take the state Civil Service Exam that would have a three-year hiring shelf life for all departments. Now test takers will have to indicate the specific department (or departments) they hope to join and the results of this exam last for one year.

Previously, when the exam was offered, test results would be sent around to all departments for a three-year period. That’s not the case anymore.

Now, any applicant who wishes to ultimately become a Kearny cop will have to choose “MO439F” as they take the test, the deadline for which is April 1.

The benefits of being a police officer, beside the obvious, are immense.

Among them are a highly competitive starting salary of $49,632 per year, a top pay of $123,867 annually for patrol officers (and significantly more for officers who climb the ranks — between sergeant and deputy chief at top salaries of between $142,447 and $199,251), 232 hours of annual vacation time, compensatory hours and sick leave, holiday and education pay, a uniform allowance and stipend for detectives, overtime and paid off-duty details, an tremendous package of state fringe and medical benefits, ability to retire after 25 years of service, promotional exams, fully paid police-academy training, 12-hour Pitman work schedules, specialized units and an opportunity to qualify for the Hudson County SWAT team.

Applicants must possess at least a high school diploma, at minimum, and must be at least 18 and no older than 35. (There are exceptions for prior military members who apply or those who have previously served as police officers.) Applicants must possess a valid driver’s license.

As a prerequisite for appointment, appointees may be required to pass a thorough medical and psychiatric examination to be administered by the appointing authority.

Any psychological, medical or physical condition or defect which would prevent efficient performance of duties of the position, cause the appointee to be a hazard to themselves or others or become aggravated as a result of performance of these duties, will be cause for rejection.

There is also a $30 application per department applied for, though veterans pay just $15 per department.

The order of preference of candidates is residents of Kearny, then Newark, then the rest of Hudson County, the rest of Essex County, then the rest of the State of New Jersey.

These are only some of the benefits of being a police officer — there are many others. Be sure to apply by April 1.

Visit www.is.gd/joinkpd to find out all the details and requirements on how to apply.

