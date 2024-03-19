ALERT — Kearny Branch Library will be renamed in memory of Christine Jablonski

The Kearny Branch Library will have a new name soon — The Christine Jablonski Branch Library.

Mayor Carol Jean Doyle says she spoke with Library Director Josh Humphrey and the two decided it was a perfect tribute to Jablonski, who died last week aged 53,

Councilwoman Eileen Eckel says the Library Board, which hasn’t meet since the loss of Mrs. Jablonski, was planning on a tribute of some kind to her.

More to come.

