Obituary: Rosemary E. Moore at 104

Rosemary E, Moore

Rosemary E, Moore died after a short illness Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

She was 104.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at

10 a.m. Her interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Friends and relatives may visit Friday, Dec. 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning after 8:30 a.m.

To read her complete obituary or to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice or to Holy Cross Church, 16 Church Square, Harrison, N.J. 07029.

