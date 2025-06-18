Big schedule of events planned for Belleville’s summer

It’s going to be a hot, fun and cost-free summer in Belleville.
A series of free concerts, movies and much more are planned every Thursday at Belleville High School presented by Mayor Michael A. Melham, the township council and the Belleville Recreation Department.
The fun runs throughout summer through August.
And if that doesn’t sate your appetite for fun, food trucks will be available at every event, showcasing a wide variety of ethnic specialties you just can’t find elsewhere.
“Since we started the summer concert series, I’ve noticed how it fosters such tremendous community spirit,” Melham said. “Nothing brings us together like music, food and friends under the stars on a summer night.”
The summer fun starts Thursday, July 3, with an Independence Day fireworks show complete with clowns, rides, face painting and bouncy houses for kids.
Belleville will be abuzz with activities the following day, starting with “Yoga in the Park” at No. 7 School, 20 Passaic Ave., at 9:30 a.m. A memorial event to honor Revolutionary War soldiers will take place at the Belleville Dutch Reformed Church, 171 Main St., followed by a color run at Belleville High School, 100 Passaic Ave., at noon.
The summer concert and movie series will kick off July 10. You should plan to get to the high school by 6:30 p.m. for concerts, 7 p.m. for movies.
Here is the schedule:
July 10: Freestyle Night with George Lamond, TKA and DJ Ralph Tunis
July 17: “Moana 2” movie night with free popcorn
July 24: Xtreme Queen (Queen tribute band)
July 31: K’Ndela Salsa (with a live salsa class by MDN Studio)
Aug. 7: Motown to the 80s featuring White Wedding and Valerie & The Dimensions
Aug. 14: “Wicked” movie night with free hotdogs
Aug. 21: The Cameos, New Jersey’s favorite oldies group
Aug. 28: Country night with Saltwater Country, plus line dancing with Danceflix. The night and summer series concludes with fireworks.
