‘Arrive Alive Tour’ makes it way to Lyndhurst HS

The Arrive Alive Tour Safe Driving Campaign visited Lyndhurst High School on April 20. Students were able to experience the dangers of impaired and distracted driving firsthand in a simulated environment.

“It’s not only important to drive sober and free of electronics, but also to buckle up,” Lyndhurst PD Spokesman Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri said. “We are thankful for the opportunity to educate our young drivers to make safer driving decisions on the roads. We remind everyone to please remember to never drive impaired, put down your phone and ensure you and your passengers are buckled up.”

The Arrive Alive Tour was sponsored by the Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance and hosted by the Lydhurst PD’s SRO Division. Visit www.arrivealivetour.com for more details.

