Kearny Public School Uniform Exchange has plenty to give away, but still needs donations, volunteers

Jenny Paz knew in 2022 she had to do something for the schoolchildren of Kearny. She was about to spend between $350 to $400 on school uniforms — school uniform — for her daughter. Something went off in her mind. That total was ludicrous, entirely too much to pay for one child’s clothing to go to school each day.

So with that in mind, she took to Facebook.

Instead of having to buy new uniforms every year for ever-growing children, why not start some kind of pay-it-forward exchange. Parents, rather than buying uniforms brand spanking new would instead donate their no-longer-needed unis to younger kids and then would have access to ones for older kids donated by someone else.

The idea was genius and it took off. But it would turn into a daunting task at first.

But then Mina Ekladious, president of the Kearny PBA; Juan C. Barroso Jr., president of the Kearny FMBA; and Jorge and Danny Santos, proprietors of the Super Laundromats in Kearny, all got together. The Santos brothers would launder the uniforms prior to their being distributed after Ekladious and Barroso encouraged them to do so.

Then the two union president began collecting backpacks, with the help of Zach’s Garage on Kearny Avenue at Bennett Avenue (it’s the properly formed business Zach’s with an “h,” it should be noted), Walmart and several other businesses, each of which would be filled with direly needed school supplies for the kids.

Now, two years later, the program has ballooned into a major operation involving all of the aforementioned and Melanie Ryan, of Kearny. It’s so big Paz and Ryan decided distro day had to be split into two Saturdays in August — Aug. 10 for kids in pre-K to sixth-grade and Aug. 17 for kids in seventh- through 12th-grade — both from noon to 5 p.m., at Arlington Depot Park, between Forest and Elm streets at Garofalo Place.

And, the school supplies and backpacks will be distributed another day in August, with details to be announced.

Now, there is a lot more to this than just showing up in August.

First, donation have been trickling in slowly.

“We are still really in need of donations,” Paz said. “If we don’t get donations, we don’t get enough uniforms to give out. So it’s a very important part of the process for parents to let go of their older uniforms before receiving new ones.”

To do this, parents must bring their older uniforms to the Super Laundromat Center, 336 Kearny Ave., Kearny, where they’ll be laundered, at no cost, by the women who work there for the Santos brothers.

“This is so important,” Paz said. “We just can’t guarantee everyone will get uniforms. Yes, we hope everyone does, but we’ve always run out and when we run out, there’s nothing else we can do — so the more people donate, the more likely there will be uniforms to give away.”

In the past, those who didn’t donate before receiving newer uniforms were charged a modest $5 fee, but that all was dropped after the Pioneers agreed to donate $5 per donation, up to $3,000. All of the donations go to offset other costs involved in the program, which is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organized.

Any parent who wishes to receive must register in advance online at www.kpsue.org. There are two places to register — one for pre-K to sixth-grade, the other for seventh- through 12th-grade. Now, if parents do not have access to a computer, the Internet or phone, there are computers at the Kearny Library, 338 Kearny Ave., and most town buildings have WiFi access. If none of these are doable options, parents may register on the day of the distribution, but Paz said that will not be easy.

“It will take at least a half hour,” she said.

And after the registration, those folks will have to go to the back of the line, too, which once noon rolls around, will already likely be rather long.

All parents must bring proper identification to prove their children are enrolled in Kearny public schools or a Kearny-based charter school. Proof does not have to be via a photo ID — but a bill, a school Genesis printout and the like may be used to prove residency.

But please note, those with no form of ID will be turned away, regardless of whether they’ve registered ahead of time.

On distro day, stations will be set up in quadrants. (A map is included here and at www.theobserver.com for pre-K to sixth-grade; one will be released for seventh- through 12th-graders soon and will be available at www.kpsue.org.)

School supply registration must also be completed at www.kpsue.org and open Aug. 1. Donations of school supplies may be made to Kearny Police Headquarters on Laurel Avenue and at Kearny Fire Headquarters on Midland Avenue.

The hope is to give away up to 600 filled backpacks but the giveaway will be valid until supplies last. Once they’re all gone, that’s it.

Volunteers are also really needed. If you have time to give, visit the aforementioned www.kpsue.org; if you don’t have time, but funds to give, donations may also be made at that website.

In all, it is an extremely ambitious project Paz has taken on, one that is extremely beneficial for Kearny’s children, more than 30% of whom live at or below the federal poverty line.

“I am so excited to see how things go this year at our new distribution location and to see everyone at the events,” Paz said. “…There are a lot of changes this year for a much smoother experience for everyone involved.”

You may also visit the KPSUE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KNJPSue.

