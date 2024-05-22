Obituaries for May 22, 2024

Ann Marie Appleton

Ann Marie Appleton of Minneola, Florida, formerly of Harrison, died peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2024.

She was 72.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Thursday, May 23 at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony Church, East Newark at 10 a.m. Friends and relatives may visit on Wednesday, May 22 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning after 8:45 a.m. Her burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington .

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Newark, Ann lived in Harrison all of her life before retiring to Minneola, Florida, a few years ago. She worked as a detective for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years, retiring in 2011. Prior to that, she was a crossing guard with the Harrison Police Department for over 10 years, retiring in 1985.

Ann was a past president and member of the Hudson County FOP Lodge No. 36 in Jersey City. She often volunteered for Camp Fatima of NJ in her spare time.

Ann is survived by her husband, Andrew Appleton, her children, Cynthia Ann Albujar and her husband, Jerry and Andrea Nicholas and her husband Barry, beloved ‘Nana’ to Dr. Jerry Albujar, Emy Veronica Sudberg and her husband, Matthew, and Samantha Marie Albujar, great-grandson Kai, siblings Geraldine Karpew and Donna Grabowski and her husband Karl, her aunt Grace Smith, the “Cabana Boys” Donald Smith and as well as by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Marie Schultz, and by her mother and father in law Claude and Prudence Appleton, her brother Joseph Schultz Jr and her brother in law Steve Karpew.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Camp Fatima or to Cornerstone Hospice in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Ann Marie.

Jacek ‘Jack’ Kijek

Jacek “Jack” Kijek of Kearny, formerly of Harrison, died at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, on May 14, 2024.

He was 62.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, in Harrison, and his interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to his family or read the complete obituary, please visit www.mulliganfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 in loving memory of Jacek.

Frances Anne Walker

Frances Anne Walker of Harrison died Saturday, May, 11, 2024.

She was 89.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, and her interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to her family or read the complete obituary, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Harrison Education Foundation, 501 Hamilton St. Harrison, N.J. 07029 in loving memory of Frances.

Charles ‘Charlie’ Michael Ranne

Charles “Charlie” Michael Ranne, 70, died Monday, May 13, 2024.

Charlie is survived by his devoted wife, Louann (Sammarone) Ranne, beloved children, son Jeffrey Ranne (Heather), daughter Jessica Ranne-Cardona (Luis), daughter-in-law Ma Julia “Dina” Arenas, and dear grandsons Ian McFadden and Paul Brandon Ranne. He was predeceased by his beloved son Jason Charles Ranne, mother Joan Ranne, brother Steven Ranne, grandparents Charles and Dorothy Ranne and Marie Brooks, and parents-in-law Giulio and Julia Sammarone. He is also survived by his siblings Robert Ranne, Wayne Ranne (Kathy), Jacqueline Jagniatowski (Joe), aunts Judy Byrouty and Susan Sebastian, nephew Ben Alfonso, and extended family.

Born in Passaic, Charlie spent most of his life in Lyndhurst, before retiring to Manchester, New Jersey. Through the years, he established his businesses, Ranne Ceramic Tile and Cozy Cup Confectionary, both of Lyndhurst, and also spent time as a custodian at Bergen Community College.

Charlie was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys, the Beatles and was never without his cup of coffee. He loved trips to the shore and playing scratch-off lottery cards. He was devoted to his family, and never hesitated to tell everyone how proud he was of children and grandsons. He is dearly missed by those who know and love him.

The Nazare Memorial Home, Lyndhurst, was in charge. You may express condolences to Charles’s family by using a tribute wall at www.nazarememorialhome.com.

Federico P. Orpilla Jr.

Federico P. Orpilla Jr., affectionately known as “June” and “Freddie”, 75, of Kearny died May 15, 2024.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Freddie at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Thursday, May 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Bauang, La Union, Philippines, June was a competitive swimmer at Don Bosco High School in the Philippines, and was a proud graduate of Arellano University, earning a degree in commerce. He immigrated to the United States in 1976, settling in Newark until moving to Kearny in 1983.

June worked as a machinist at Form Cut Industries for many years, never retiring. Freddie was a great cook, and especially good on the grill. An avid tennis player, he was a member of the Arlington Players Club. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing and swimming and time spent sunbathing in his driveway. He was also a talented guitar and harmonica player.

June never sought recognition for helping those in need. His family only recently discovered he was helping less fortunate students in the Philippines attend college, with one notably graduating medical school.

Federico was the beloved husband of Maria E. (nee Diaz) Orpilla; loving father of Christelle Lasek and her husband Daniel, Christine Morales and her husband Richard and Jamie Silva and her husband Jason. He was the proud grandfather of Delia, Sophie, Tyler, Myles, Archer and the late Noelle; and cherished brother of Carmelita Ragaza, Bernabe Orpilla, Sylvia Lacsina, Veronica Benitez, Tomasito Orpilla and the late Celerino Orpilla and Wilfredo Orpilla. He is also survived by 18 loving nieces and nephews.

