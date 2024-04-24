KUEZ Town-Wide Yard Sale upcoming

Bargain hunters — start your engines and head for Kearny as the KUEZ Kearny Town-Wide Yard Sale returns this year Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual event transforms the West Hudson community into a border-to-border bargain hunter’s paradise as residential, business and other sellers host sales throughout the weekend. The event is rain or shine.
“Kearny was one of the first communities in the area to host a Town-Wide Yard & Sidewalk Sale,” KUEZ Coordinator Linda Kraus D’Isa said. “While there are now other similar events nearby, this is definitely the go-to Town-Wide Yard Sale event.”
The sale boasts over 200 sellers. Items range from collectibles to clothes, bikes, books, household items and more. A Google map will be available Thursday, May 2, and includes participating sellers at https://bit.ly/KTWYS. Shoppers may also download a list of addresses of participating sellers from www.kearnynj.org.
For updates and more information, send an email to KUEZ.NJ@gmail.com.
