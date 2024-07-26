OpEd — Miller: NJ Transit mustn’t close Kingsland Station

In the war on options, it’s time to fight back. Is it lovely that a new train station is being built in Lyndhurst to replace the old Lyndhurst Station? Yes. After all, it’s over a century old and doesn’t have platforms. The new one being built right by it does and it will be ADA-accessible. That’s the good news.

However, it’s still no excuse to get rid of the next stop, Kingsland Station, located along Ridge Road which is being proposed for 2025. While that station is also ancient, it is still important to keep it as a stop along NJ Transit’s Main Line whether the building stays or goes. The only part of that building that is open to the public is a short hallway connecting the sidewalk on Ridge Road to outdoor stairways that lead down to the tracks.

While the two stations that are along the same line are a short distance apart, congestion and population density have made them both necessary for over a century. Congestion and population density have increased and need to be eased. Even though ridership saw a huge dip during the pandemic, NJ Transit ridership has returned to approximately 80% of pre-COVID levels, with many peak-period trips at or exceeding pre-pandemic levels, according to the agency.

The upward trend will likely continue. Especially considering the new apartment complexes popping up in Lyndhurst, North Arlington and other surrounding communities. New York City commuters are a common target market for those developments.

The Kingsland Station serves as a convenient option for commuters who reside east of Ridge Road in Lyndhurst or along the 76 bus route which stops in front of the station. That makes it a good option for commuters in the south side of Lyndhurst, North Arlington and even parts of Kearny.

Sometimes making that transfer can be tight and getting rid of that station can greatly impact the convenience and length of time of one’s commute.

Another benefit of that station is if there is a long delay or cancellation, the City bound bus also stops right in front of it. While many find it easier to take the bus anyway, others find it more economical and flexible to use a monthly rail pass of unlimited use than to invest in a month’s worth of one-way Decamp bus tickets.

Though NJ Transit’s 109 bus has replaced Decamp in this community, it only runs during limited hours in peak directions on weekdays and holidays and doesn’t run on weekends. We must keep all options available and convenient.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, NJ Transit will host a public hearing at Lyndhurst Town Hall at 11 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. Be there! Written comments may be emailed to kingsland@njtransit.com or submitted on the web at njtransit.com/kingsland.

Andrew Miller

North Arlington

