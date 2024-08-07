The 411 on 811: PSE&G reminds public to call 811 before digging

In recognition of national 811 Day on Aug. 11, PSE&G reminds its customers they are required by law to dial 811 before starting any digging project.

Striking a buried electric, gas, water or cable lines may disrupt utility services, incur repair costs and cause serious injury or even death. A single call to 811 ensures customers “know what’s below” and can dig safely.

“Hundreds of people and contractors dig each year without first checking what’s below,” Chris LaRossa, PSE&G Gas district manager, Regulatory Policy & Procedure, said. “Keeping our underground infrastructure safe is extremely important for us and the environment. Many of the damages we respond to on a regular basis are completely avoidable. A call to 811 is the safe, smart thing to do.”

To celebrate the day, PSE&G hosted an interactive, safe digging demonstration in Edison, where participants read a service card indicating the “as-built” record of the underground pipeline and actually marked out the area for safe digging.

“By holding this demonstration, we are demystifying the process behind calling 811,” LaRosa said. “In a few simple steps, we showed how we receive a call about an upcoming project, and how we mark out a gas service project.”

Regardless of its size, every digging project requires a call to 811 between 3 to 10 business days before work begins. The 811 line is the designated national dialing code to have underground lines located and marked out before improvement work begins around homes or businesses. For all projects, even planting a flowerbed, installing a mailbox or fence or putting in an aboveground pool, it is imperative to call 811 beforehand.

In calling 811, one is connected to New Jersey One Call, which collects information about upcoming digging projects. The information is provided to utility companies, who send representatives to mark the locations of underground lines with flags, paint or both. Once lines have been properly marked, you will be notified and the digging can begin.

Last year, PSE&G responded to 853 calls concerning excavation damages (736 gas and 117 electric).

Prevention is key:

Call 811 at least 3 and no more than 10 business days before each job to have underground pipes, conduits, wires and cables located and marked. Markouts remain valid for 45 business days.

Before work begins by excavators, contractors or customers, confirm that a call to 811 has been made and the markout was completed. By law, all digging projects require a call to 811.

Both property owners and contractors must maintain and respect the marks. Always hand dig within 2 feet of marked lines, or the area known as the Tolerance Zone, to find the existing facility.

Various colors are used when marking lines; to learn what each color represents, visithttps://www.nj1-call.org/resources/faqs/#color.

What to do if you smell gas:

Leave the building as quickly as possible and move 350 feet away from the structure. Take all others with you. If you smell gas outside, move well away from where you suspect the gas is leaking.

Call 911 immediately and call PSE&G,1-800-880-PSEG (7734). (Do NOT call from inside the building. Wait until you are outside and a safe distance to call.)

