Man who fell asleep at wheel at DeJessa bridge was on heroin, had 50+ wax folds of it: LPD

A man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car was not just under the influence of drugs — but he also had a good number of wax folds of heroin to boot in his vehicle, and he now finds himself in some serious hot water, the Lyndhurst Police Department said.

On Nov. 12, 2024, at 4:58 p.m., officers responded to the DeJessa Bridge, at Riverside Avenue and Kingsland avenues, to investigate a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway obstructing traffic. Officers Glenn Flora, James Colacci and Sal Wartel arrived shortly thereafter and discovered a Ford Escape stopped in the east bound lane. They determined the vehicle had just traveled over the bridge from Nutley. The officers approached the vehicle and found the driver, Austin Gilchrist, 23, of Lyndhurst, to be unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel. Additionally, the vehicle was locked but running while still in gear.

After attempts to wake Gilchrist failed, they had to force entry into the vehicle. The police presence did not immediately wake Gilchrist and caused the officers to believe he may have been under the influence.

Once Gilchrist regained his consciousness, the officers assisted him out of the vehicle. It was at that time they discovered a wax fold containing heroin and other drug related contraband.

Additionally, Gilchrist was found to be in possession of 53 wax folds of heroin.

Gilchrist was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled-dangerous substance and driving while under the influence.

He was later released on his own recognizance, pending court.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...