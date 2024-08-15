HCPO hosting drug-awareness candlelight vigil

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office hosts a candlelight vigil Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, to coincide with International Overdose Awareness Month, at 6 p.m. in Jersey City’s Lincoln Park.

Now in its third year, the event is intended to help end the stigma around substance use related deaths, increase awareness about the opioid epidemic and share lifesaving resources with the community.

Speaking will be representatives from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, victim survivors, RWJ Barnabas Health Peer Recovery specialist, Rubicon Recovery Center and others. The program will end with a moment of silence and candlelight vigil for those who have been impacted by the opioid epidemic, as well as their families.

International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized annually Aug 31. This year’s theme is “Together We Can.”

“Substance use disorders can effect anyone, regardless of age or background. The unfortunate reality is, the opioid epidemic has already shattered families and left far too many individuals feeling helpless and hopeless,” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. “Each year, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office hosts a community event during Overdose Awareness Month because we recognize that this crisis will only end if we work collaboratively to make recovery resources available to everyone. Together, we can make a difference, end the stigma, and support those on their road to recovery.”

Multiple organizations will be in attendance to share community resources. Participating organizations include the Hudson Regional Health Commission, Hudson County Department of Health and Human Services, Hudson County Department of Family Services and Reintegration, the Jersey City Department of Health and Human Services, RWJBH Institute for Prevention and Recovery, Rubicon Recovery Center, Partners in Prevention, the Kearny Prevention Coalition and others.

