Woman arrested, charged with second DWI in around 2 weeks, had 5-year-old in car this time: LPD

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 5 p.m., Officer Thomas Golda was dispatched to the area of Lake and Jay avenues on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving three parked vehicles. Additionally, it was learned the suspect vehicle was attempting to flee the scene.

Upon arrival, Officer Golda, along with Officer Glenn Flora, located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Paige Pearn, who was attempting to drive away from the scene. Also present in the vehicle was her 5-year old daughter, seated in the rear passenger seat, who had sustained a laceration to the top of her head. It was observed the child restraint in the rear seat was not properly secured at the time of police contact.

Lyndhurst EMS responded to the scene and transported the juvenile to Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, for treatment. Pearn was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

While speaking with Pearn, officers observed she appeared confused about the circumstances of the crash. Her eyes were noted to be bloodshot and watery. Based on these observations, Pearn was subjected to standardized field-sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the testing, Officer Golda placed Pearn under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. The child was released to the custody of a family member.

The vehicle was impounded in accordance with John’s Law.

Police say Pearn had been arrested just a few weeks earlier — May 9 to be precise — also on a DWI charge.

Because Pearn was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a juvenile passenger who sustained injuries as a result of the crash, she was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree crime. Additionally, she was issued summonses for DWI, refusal to submit a blood sample and reckless driving before being released with a pending court appearance in municipal court.

