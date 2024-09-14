Harrison’s ‘Field of Dreams’ opens after just a 2-month renovation

They built it, and now the people will come. And perhaps it’s fitting this is all being announced the same week James Earl Jones, who uttered that famous line in “Field of Dreams,” left us.

Harrison Public Schools recently pulled off an impressive feat by upgrading and improving the multipurpose athletic fields at Harrison High School — in just under two months. The $1.3 million project began in June and was fully completed by the end of August.

Because of a collaboration between the district, along with Mayor James A. Fife and the Harrison Town Council, students may now enjoy the fully renovated fields for soccer, flag football, softball, baseball and track events, including the Harrison pee wee football team.

“Our fields were last surfaced 17 years ago, so it’s really great to see the students so excited about these brand-new multipurpose fields that can be used year round. What’s particularly interesting is the intense collaboration between the district and the town, especially Maria Villa and the Board of Ed; Mayor Fife and the Town Council; Paul Zarbetski, attorney; and Gabby Dos Santos, CFO, — who all joined forces to get this important project done on time and within budget. The kids love it,” Daniel Choffo, school business administrator and board secretary, said.

A recent ribbon cutting was celebrated by the Blue Tide boys’ & girls’ soccer teams, along with Villa and Choffo. They were joined by various members of the Harrison Board of Education and the Harrison Town Council; AD Sean Dolaghan and HHS Principal Matthew Weber.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

