Celebrate North Arlington set for Sept. 28

The Borough of North Arlington hosts its annual “Celebrate North Arlington” festival, a family-friendly event that brings together the entire community through local flavors and fun activities for all ages, Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 11 a.m.

The free event takes place in the municipal parking area at Borough Hall, Ridge Road. Residents and visitors are invited to join in the celebration of all things North Arlington.

There will be local food vendors, live music from the “Face 2 Face” band and opportunities to interact with many local sports, civic and emergency organizations.

There will be numerous attractions for kids, such as a petting zoo, inflatables and rides, while adults may unwind and socialize in a beer & wine garden as well as other attractions.

“Celebrate North Arlington is an event North Arlington residents of all ages look forward to every year,” Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “It is a great display of our local culture, a chance to interact with our amazing community and a place to enjoy some delicious food and exciting entertainment.”

For more details, visit www.northarlington.org.

