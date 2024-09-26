ALERT — HCPO: Kearny man charged in serious Harrison hit-and-run of woman, 66

A Kearny man who fled the scene has been charged in connection with a car accident that seriously injured a Harrison woman in Harrison in May, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

According to Suarez:

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit has charged 52-year-old Robert Marmora, of Kearny, with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim. He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 and released on his own recognizance, pending his first court appearance, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 17, 2024.

Just after 2 a.m. on May 17, 2024, the Harrison Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck in the area Harrison Avenue and South 5th Street. Responding officers located an injured female woman, later identified as a 66-year-old Harrison resident.

The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, Newark, with serious injuries to her lower and mid-body. During the course of the investigation, police identified Marmora’s Ford EcoSport as the vehicle involved in the collision.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Harrison Police Department with the investigation and arrest.

