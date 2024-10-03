Work continues on Belleville parks

Futsal turf is being laid down, swing sets are being anchored in place and work continues at two sites this fall, as the township of Belleville creates more recreational facilities for residents of all ages and abilities.

“The work being done on these parks is important for a number of reasons, but primarily because Belleville residents deserve new facilities,”Melham, who has spearheaded all of the work, said. “Installing these new recreational amenities, where adults can play ball or kids of all abilities can climb and swing, is also part of our goal to promote healthier lifestyles for all in Belleville.”

Funding for the total renovation of Planeson Park next to No. 9 School is not coming from Belleville taxpayers or borrowed money, but rather $1.9 million collected from developers — another benefit of town-wide redevelopment.

The first phase of the Planeson renovations, on schedule to be completed this fall, includes a dog park, a turf futsal field and pickleball courts. The park will also have a new playground and visitor parking lot.

The second phase will include a combination softball and soccer field.

Meanwhile, construction continues at Fairway Park, at the end of Fairway Avenue.

The $975,000 project will make Fairway Park the township’s first all-inclusive playground — a space designed to be physically accessible and welcoming to children with disabilities.

The new playground has direct gated sidewalk access from the upgraded parking lot that will now include spaces that meet federal regulations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The new playground will be marked with many inclusive, sensatory items, including a next-generation seesaw that gives up to four riders the same bouncing sensation as a traditional seesaw, but with a full chair and back.

Fairway Park’s arch swing allows users who are not able to use a traditional belt swing seat to still experience the same joyous swinging motion. The park will also include three types of permanent musical instruments, which are key components of inclusive playgrounds.

The main playground structure will include a transfer platform so those who use a wheelchair or mobility device may lift or transfer onto the play structure and leave a wheelchair or mobility device at ground level.

Fairway Park will also feature new basketball courts, an upgraded community garden, a dog park, a walking trail and an upgraded ball field.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

