KPD: Boy, 17, with a colorful past, nabbed on Kearny’s Ivy Street

A 17-year-old Jersey City boy, who apparently has a storied history of breaking the law, allegedly tried something similar on Ivy Street in the early-morning hours of Aug. 31, but thanks to good police work, he didn’t get away with his transgressions, Det. Michal Gontarczuk, the Kearny Police Department’s public information officer said.

That day, at 4:40 a.m., Officer Chris Montes on patrol when says he observed two males in dark clothing, wearing hooded sweatshirts in warm weather, acting suspiciously.

Neither could provide a cohesive narrative of what they were doing in the area at such a late hour, and why they were walking in nonsensical patterns.

Back-up officers arrived on scene and asked them to take a seat.

As one of them sat down, two bank cards fell from his sweatshirt pocket. Neither belonged to him and he could not recite the names on them. A further search incident to arrest revealed a total of 10 bank cards, a screwdriver, key fobs to vehicles which he could not explain and a random person’s driver license.

When searched more thoroughly at HQ, more bank cards were found on his person.

The credit cards were found to belong to at least five different people.

The 17-year old juvenile was arrested and was also found to be wanted for unrelated delinquency offenses in Bergen and Hudson counties.

The juvenile was charged with possession of (stolen) motor vehicle keys, burglary tools, credit card theft, theft of mislaid property and hindering apprehension (for providing a false name and date of birth).

The juvenile was transported to juvenile intake where he “will almost certainly be released to a guardian in the near future,” police said.

