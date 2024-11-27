BARROSO SAGA DRAGS ON INTO 9TH MONTH

For those who have not been able to view The Observer Live! recently, here’s a recap of the latest in the ongoing saga involving the still-suspended Chief Kearny Fire Inspector Juan C. Barroso Jr. With this in mind, however, you may also visit www.youtube.com/@theobservernj to watch ongoing and continuing coverage of the ordeal.

Barroso has been suspended, without pay, since March 12, 2024. Additonally, just a few weeks ago, the Town of Kearny stripped Barroso of his medical benefits which were bring used to pay for expenses surrounding his newborn’s son allergies to baby formula. Without the insurance, we’re told the formula costs an unaffordable $1,600 per month.

So for starters, let’s go back to 2023, when this all began.

In late October of that month, the FMBA hosted its annual beefsteak fundraiser at Boystown on Belgrove Drive. Of course, that was just a few days prior to the election of 2023 for mayor of Kearny featuring Carol Jean Doyle, Peter P. Santana and Sydney J. Ferreira.

That night, a crowd of about 200 attended, but of the three aforementioned mayoral candidates, only Ferreira was present. Doyle never attends beefsteaks — she doesn’t like the food — but she wrote a check donation to the FMBA as she does annually and on more than one occasion per year, at that. Santana did not attend the event, period.

Ferreira spoke at the event. Initially, we were told his words were purely apolitical. However, that was recently confirmed when a recording of the entire three-minute speech surfaced. In no way was anything political discussed. In fact, Ferreira spoke only of being from a union household and he spoke of the importance of labor unions in the United States. There wasn’t a single mention of local politics or of the race for mayor.

But much of what Barroso’s suspension appears to stem from took place on Oct. 28, 2023, at the annual Halloween PAWrade, a day after the beefsteak dinner. That afternoon, while Barroso was manning the Kearny Fire Department’s booth, handing out stickers to youngsters, he was encircled by the aforementioned Santana, along with Councilmembers Dennis Solano, Eileen Eckel and Stathis Theodoropoulos. Nearby where Eckel’s husband, Tom, Councilman George Zapata and former Councilwoman Susan McCurrie.

For months, there were denials any of the aforementioned who were alleged to be nearby when this incident took place. However, a photo recently surfaced that was obtained by The Observer and that was taken the day and at the time in question — and it clearly reveals Barroso being spoken to by Santana, with the others in tow.

One of four witnesses deposed in the suspension case includes someone who was nearby at the PAWrade and who says they clearly heard what happened at the PAWrade. And let’s say this — it wasn’t pretty.

The witness told James Sepp, who took the deposition, the former interim mayor was acting in a belligerent manner, scolding Barroso, for having permitted Ferreira to speak at the event.

Among the words alleged to have been said by Santana?

“I am the f***ing mayor!”

The witness, whose name we are not reporting, said they were concerned about retribution for speaking the truth. But they confirmed all concerns — that the event took place, Barroso was encircled by elected officials and terse words were spoken.

Said the witness when asked if they felt badly for Barroso: “I did because I couldn’t believe … it reminded me of, do you know those old Western movies where they put everybody in the middle of the wagons where you circle somebody almost to protect them?” the witness testified. “He (Santana) just was angry, so he was just talking with his hands. His hands were going and he looked so upset and angry that his face was red. When you get mad, your face gets red.”

The witness further said the ugly incident was all surprising and unexpected.

“I think it caught me so off guard because there was so many people around and I just think that I was shocked,” the witness said. “I think that that’s really the only thing that I can say about the entire situation. It was just … I was shocked. I think I felt shocked because with the people that were there … we’re a small town. It’s a small town. There’s nobody that doesn’t know anybody, really. Sue McCurrie was standing there, and Eileen’s husband was standing there and George Zapata was standing there, they were just standing there. They’re standing there knowing that this is happening directly behind them, and nobody stopped. I don’t understand that.

“It was something that didn’t make sense to me. It’s like why would you just stand there? … There’s all these little kids standing there and it’s like how do you do something like that? I get you want to be mad, you want to be upset, whatever the case may be, but you’re standing public. Five seconds before that, Juan was standing there with people from the town that are asking him questions and talking to him, and you just walk up and you just start yelling and it’s like… It just seemed to come out of nowhere.”

The ‘reasons’ for the suspension

For months, there were discussions and rumors about this event happening, but there was little proof until witnesses testified, under oath —and until a photo and video surfaced surrounding it. But then, four months after the PAWrade incident, the proverbial crap hit the fan when, out of nowhere, fire Chief Joseph Mastandrea suspended Barroso without pay.

When Barroso was served his suspension papers, there were several reasons given why the man who had previously raised more than $250K for charities was being taken off the job.

Of all ironies, the very first instance cited by Mastandrea for suspending Barroso was dated Nov. 2, 2023, a staggering four days after the PAWrade ordeal. Mastandrea wrote: “On and around Nov. 2, 2023, Juan Barroso utilized his Town of Kearny computer and spent time while on duty for the Town of Kearny Fire Department to complete work — online training courses — for his position as SLEOII, with the Township of Fairfield. Further, it was determined while on duty, Juan answered emails not only for the Fairfield Police Department but also answered emails for his position as the fire official with the Brough of East Newark. Mr. Barroso, admittedly, utilized the Town of Kearny copier at fire headquarters for the past nine years for fundraising events.”

Let’s take an analytical look at that.

First, remember, part of this was all levied based on information from four days after the PAWrade. Four.

Then, we’d ask — are there any other Town of Kearny employees who have answered emails while on duty at other jobs for the Town of Kearny? We can think of several people who fit that bill unequivocally.

And lastly, if Barroso was using the town copier for charity events — and let’s face it, who has never used a business copier for personal reasons — why did it take Mastandrea and/or his predecessor nine years to make this discovery? It wasn’t exactly a secret he made these copies while supplying his own reams of paper.

Now, among other disciplinary charges levied by Mastandrea is perhaps the most obscene of them all — he charged Barroso with being absent from the Kearny FD to attend the funeral of the late Charles Tighe, former East Newark fire chief and councilman.

Mastandrea is believed to have sent a departmental email to inform all members of where and when the funeral and wake were taking place. Additionally, Barroso says when he was at the wake, Mastandrea shook Barroso’s hand and greeted him.

There are more aspects to this case — including whether Barroso lied to Mastandrea — that we will bring to you in the coming weeks.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...