Obituaries for Nov. 27, 2024

Roderick E. Kennedy

Rod Kennedy died peacefully at home Nov. 22, 2024.

He was 88.

Rod was born in the Bronx. He lived in Montclair and West Orange before moving to Sparta six years ago. His loving wife Graceann is originally from Kearny. A very special and loving family service was conducted by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home.

Rod worked many years as an Insurance Agent. His last place of employment was with New England Financial in Secaucus. He served in the United States Navy. He had been the head of the National Life General Agent’s Association. He was also a member of the Glen Ridge Country Club.

Surviving him is his loving wife Graceann (nee Marrazzo), his children; Tomi, Charlie, Megan, Roddy, Richard, Leeann and Kathy. Brother of Larry Kennedy, Patty D’Amico and Evelyn Kennedy, he is also survived by his grandchildren RJ, Remy, Annabel, Ryan, Katie, Lizzie, Stephen and Brendan.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your own favorite charity in his memory.

Ann Gannon

Ann Gannon, 82, of Toms River, died Nov. 21, 2024.

A wake for Ann took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A uneral Mass will was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Ann moved to North Arlington in 1967, and was a Kearny resident for over 30 years. She moved to Brick 30 years ago.

Ann loved America, but her heart belonged to Ireland. She visited her native country any chance she got, and treasured time spent with her brothers and sisters. A generous woman with a heart of gold, Ann was deeply connected to her faith and it was global prayer chains devoted to her that she attributed to helping overcome longtime health struggles. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and for her innate ability to make others happy.

Ann was the beloved wife of the late William J. “Willy” Gannon; loving mother of Kelly Maiorano and her husband Louis, Sean Gannon and his wife Kasia and Gregory Gannon and his wife Lisa; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Sean and RJ; and dear sister of Betty, Joan, Angela, Anthony, Sean, Martin and the late Bill and Noeleen. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews in the U.S., Ireland and England.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Ann isn’t knocking on heaven’s door, she’s busting through it, ready to party.”

George Miller

George Miller, 79, of North Arlington, died Nov. 20, 2024.

Relatives and friends attended a memorial visitation for George at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst. Military honors were rendered immediately after Mass.

Born in Newark, George lived in Kearny and North Arlington. He was a past exalted ruler of the Kearny Elks. George worked as salesperson for Graybar Electric in Teterboro until his retirement.

George was the beloved husband of Betty Ann Miller; loving father of George Miller and his wife Michelle; grandfather of Amanda, Jillian and George; dear brother of Linda Kulik and her husband Ronnie; uncle of Ronnie and Ryan and his wife Beth; and brother-in-law of Maureen McEntee.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

