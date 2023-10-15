Belleville Featured News North Arlington

Meet the first baby born on Columbus Day ’23 at Clara Maass

15 October 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
Continuing a tradition started by late member John Wolfie, the Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus presented a $200 Visa gift card to the parents of the first baby born on Oct. 12, the traditional Columbus Day, at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville. Baby Lucca Barbosa Rodrigues was born at 9:01a.m., weighing in at 7lbs., 6oz., and measuring 18 inches in length. Seen here are Bill Mackey, the council’ Grand Knight, with Lucca’s parents, mother Edylaine Barbosa Rodrigues and father Estevo Feirreira. The Knights extend gratitude to the staff of Clara Maass for their invaluable assistance and cooperation.

