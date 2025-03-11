Kearny’s Bill Dow elected state Elks’ president

William W. “Bill” Dow Jr. of Kearny-Belleville Elks Lodge No. 1050 has won elected as the new president for the upcoming 2025-2026 Elks fraternal year. Following in a tradition of Elkdom that spans four generations, Dow, first initiated an Elk in 1997, has navigated through the lodge ranks with dedication and commitment.

Having held roles such as exalted ruler, vice president and district deputy, he has been instrumental in guiding the lodge to achieve the esteemed title of All American for multiple consecutive years.

Dow’s theme for the coming year, “New Jersey Elks: Compassionate, Touching Lives, Changing Tomorrows,” embodies what he says is his vision for a year filled with impactful initiatives and community service.

The formal swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June at the NJ State Elks Annual Reunion in Wildwood, marking the official commencement of his term in office.

