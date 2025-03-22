HCPO: Inmate found dead in county jail in South Kearny

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.
On Friday, March 21, 2025, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says shortly after 12:15 p.m., members of the Hudson County Correctional Facility located an unresponsive inmate, a man, in his cell in the medical unit.
Officers and onsite medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the inmate, later identified as Derrick Ellis, 63, of Jersey City, who was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 1:20 p.m.
In accordance with guidelines by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the NJOAG was immediately notified. This matter remains under investigation.
