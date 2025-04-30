Scores of grads and former staff visit Kearny’s Washington School Alumni Day

A local elementary School recently hosted its inaugural day to honor the school’s alums.

Washington School Alumni Day took place April 25, 2025 — and it was a heartwarming celebration of community, connection and school pride. The event was the vision of Sima Afayee, who currently serves as the school’s counselor as she has for 17 years. She thoughtfully coordinated the day’s activities.

The event drew an impressive turnout of former students, retired educators and current district staff now serving in other buildings who were former Washington School staff. Guests reconnected with one another while exploring decades of yearbooks and school memorabilia, sparking stories and laughter that bridged generations.

Many alumni also visited classrooms to share personal stories with current students, reflecting on how their time at Washington helped shape who they are today.

A standout moment of the day was a guided school tour led by student council members, with special stops that highlighted Washington’s rich history and enduring impact on the community. Guests praised the students’ enthusiasm and the care taken in honoring the school’s legacy.

“The event was a resounding success, creating a joyful and welcoming atmosphere that resonated with alumni, students and staff alike,” Afayee said. “This event was a celebration of our past, present and future. It was truly moving to see so many familiar faces return to the place that helped shape them.”

Afayee says she hopes to host similar events in the future.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...