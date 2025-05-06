Several Harrison middle-schoolers recognized for Law Day contest

Harrison’s Washington Middle School had several students participate in the recent Hudson County Bar Association Law Day contests. Several were chosen as winners in categories such as rap, essay, photography, poetry and art.
Hudson County Bar Association President Anna Norris introduced Keynote Speaker Justice Michael Noriega, a Hudson County native, who addressed this year’s theme, “The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many One.”
Hudson County Executive Craig Guy followed with a Law Day proclamation. Hudson Vicinage Superior Court Judges Michael A. Jimenez, Gary Potters, Mary Costello and Keri Eglentowicz, along with Trial Court Administrator Kimberly Galligan, announced the winners of the bar association’s countywide student contests.
Washington Middle School winners included Sofia Elisa Bordon, Dasha Perez Lopez, Brandon Premoli, Jessica Lin, Aradhya Arunkumar, Jaimy Jimenez, Gustavo Melgar and Khushal Varshney.Several
