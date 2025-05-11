Fourth-graders at Harrison’s Hamilton School bring history to life with ‘wax museum’

Did you ever have that elementary school project that still resonates with you years later? This writer’s project involved gathering and identifying leaves, but I digress. Fourth-graders at Harrison’s Hamilton Intermediate School took their social studies project to a higher, interactive level by creating a living wax museum to showcase famous New Jerseyans — and it will surely be a core memory in years to come.

As part of their research unit, the young historians delved into the lives of notable figures such as inventor Thomas Edison, NFL player and local Harrisonian Ray Lucas, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, actor Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things,” Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, beloved author Judy Blume and NY Giants Quarterback Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito, among others.

The young scholars worked diligently over several weeks, researching their chosen figure, writing essays, composing speeches and creating detailed backdrops. The culmination of their hard work was displayed in the school’s gymnasium recently, where students dressed up to represent their historical figure.

Family and friends were invited to experience the museum, as students brought their figures to life by standing still and speaking about their New Jersey icon when approached.

“I got to present information about Vince Lombardi and tell about his jobs and life. I even got to dress up like him. It was cool to be able to pretend to be a famous person from New Jersey,” fourth-grader Arthur DeFarias said.

Classmate Kayleigh Karas’s takeaway reached beyond just facts.

“I learned about New Jersey-born actress Anne Hathaway, and how even though her parents said ‘no’ to acting, she still pursued an acting career anyway. That taught me that even if people say ‘no,’ you should still try to achieve your dreams.”

Overall, the project was an educational and fun way for students to connect with the rich history of New Jersey and to gain confidence in public speaking. The museum was a hit, with visitors learning more about the Garden State’s contributions to arts, sports, science and literature, all through the eyes of Harrison’s talented fourth-graders.

Hamilton Intermediate School Principal Hamlet Marte summed up the experience.

“The living wax museum project is a powerful testament to the creativity, confidence, and pride of our fourth-grade students,” Marte said. “Through the dedication and leadership of Mrs. Tonilyn Pinho, our students have not only learned about notable figures from New Jersey’s history, but they’ve also demonstrated their ability to present with passion and poise. This collaborative project is a remarkable opportunity to unite our school community and beyond, showcasing the incredible potential of our young learners.”

