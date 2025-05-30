Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer dies after fall from administration building’s 9th floor: reports

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer at the Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
The investigation is isolated, ongoing and additional information will be released when available, she said.
Hudson County Executive Craig Guy, meanwhile, released a brief statement following the incident.
“I would like to express my condolences to the family of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer who tragically passed away. My prayers also go out to the Hudson County Sheriff and all the sheriff’s officers, who lost a dedicated brother today,” Guy said, nothing his office would have no further comment at this time.
CBS News New York, meanwhile, has reported the officer appears to have fallen from a ninth-floor window of the administration building.
