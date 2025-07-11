LPD: Additional charges filed against man who exposed self recently

The Lyndhurst Police Department has filed additional charges against Jeff R. Johnson, of Lyndhurst, following the discovery of a prior incident involving lewd and disturbing behavior that occurred at his residence in the 1300 block of Wall Street West, Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri said.

The incident, which took place before Johnson’s arrest July 7, involved him allegedly walking naked through the hallways of his apartment complex while intentionally using a dog whistle to agitate and harass pets residing on the same floor. Several witnesses came forward after the initial arrest, prompting further investigation by Det. Steve Batista.

Det. Batista obtained video evidence documenting Johnson’s behavior and identified multiple witnesses who confirmed the events. As a result, Johnson has been additionally charged with two counts of lewdness and one count of harassment.

In addition, charges of animal cruelty were filed by the department’s Animal Control Officer Mark Rivera following a separate investigation into Johnson’s use of a dog whistle to intentionally disturb pets in the building.

Of particular concern — several of the neighboring apartments are home to young children.

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing and the Lyndhurst Police Department is currently in communication with a few of the residents to ensure their continued safety and wellbeing.

At this time, it is unclear whether management of the apartment complex intends to take administrative or legal action against Johnson in response to his conduct.

“The Lyndhurst Police Department takes these matters seriously and remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful living environment for all residents,” Auteri said.

