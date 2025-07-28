Kearny’s Makayla David selected as NJSIAA Student Ambassador

Even as an underclassmen, Makayla David has been a model example of what a student-athlete should be during her time at Kearny High School.

So much so that David, a rising junior, was recently selected as a NJSIAA Student Ambassador for the next two school years. Overall, David is one of eight members of the Class of 2027 to be selected.

“To be one of just eight selected out of the whole state of New Jersey is really cool,” said David. “I was so happy when I got selected. I am really honored to represent Kearny, especially since it’s the first time someone from Kearny has been recognized for this.”

According to the NJSIAA on its website, “The NJSIAA Student Ambassador Program will promote leadership, in the classroom and on athletic fields, sportsmanship, the health and safety of student-athletes, and to enhance positive relationships with coaches, officials and other student-athletes.

Responsibilities include attending NJSIAA monthly meetings while also serving as a voice for concerns from the state’s thousands of student-athletes.

“The NJSIAA Student Ambassadors will work to represent the perspective of all NJSIAA student-athletes by presenting their feedback to the NJSIAA Executive Committee and Staff which will thereby assist in decision making and development of initiatives for future improvement that will benefit all NJSIAA member schools.”

In addition to playing varsity basketball and soccer the past two seasons, David made it a priority to be involved in the school and town community.

“I try to volunteer,” David said. “I try to be in different clubs such as student government and just around the community and giving back, helping others and volunteering.”

Among those activities was volunteering as a counselor at Kearny basketball coach Jody Hill’s annual summer basketball camp for girls in and around the area.

Under Hill, David has been the Kardinals’ starting guard since the moment she arrived at Kearny. During that time, she has seen all of the characteristics that make her a perfect fit for the program.

“Makayla has a unique sense of maturity with a great head on her shoulders,” Hill said. “She has an amazing work ethic both on and off the court. She is so approachable as a student athlete and people look to gravitate to her. She cares for others and is an honest and caring person.

“Being a student ambassador is right up her alley because she is a strong leader with great character who shows maturity, is responsible and has a positive attitude.”

Now that she’s been selected for the program, David looks forward to further growing as a leader and learning new skills.

“Honestly, just learning new things, meeting new people and improving my character (are some of my goals),” said David. “I’m looking forward to learning from others and my leadership skills. Just knowing that I could speak up and have a voice and help others around me.”

David has elected to not play soccer this fall after scoring seven goals with five assists over the past two seasons Instead, David has decided to focus on basketball, which she hopes to play in college.

On the basketball court, David already has 829 career points, including 154 made 3-pointers. Last season, David was an All-HCIAL American Division recipient after averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game with a school-record 88 made 3-pointers.

In addition to being the lead guard once again, David embraces taking on a greater leadership role.

“It is definitely a bigger role and I’m actually excited to be an upperclassman,” David said. “It’s very exciting, but also nerve wracking at the same time. But I’m excited to take the bigger role and be able to become more vocal and as a leader for my basketball team.”

Like this: Like Loading...