Nutley PD: Man broke into Nutley home before sunrise, likely wanted key fob

The Nutley Police Department is alerting residents to an attempted residential burglary that was thwarted by an alert and awake resident.

Police say they responded to a report of an unknown individual who broke into a resident’s home on Rutgers Place at approximately 5:40 a.m., Sunday, July 27.

The suspect gained entry through a window and fled through the same window upon encountering one of the residents. At this time, it is believed the suspect was attempting to steal the key fob for a 2024 Range Rover parked outside.

The Nutley Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident. There have been similar incidents in the past and throughout the state where suspects enter a home in order to steal vehicle keys to high end vehicles parked in the driveway.

The Nutley PD encourages residents to implement the following target-hardening suggestions:

Ensure all doors and windows to your home are locked securely.

Make sure your vehicles are locked and that you don’t not leave your keys or key fobs in your vehicles.

Make sure the lighting around your home is working, especially sensor lights on your property.

Make sure your surveillance cameras are working and properly recording.

Ensure your alarms are functioning and activated.

And of course if you see or hear something, say something. Contact police immediately to report suspicious any activity.

