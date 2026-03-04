Harrison PD seeking re-accreditation — find how to offer input

A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will examine all aspects of the Harrison Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services on March 31, Chief Stanley Titterington said.

“Verification by the team that the Harrison Police Department meets the commission’s best practice standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Titterington said.

As part of this final, on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team by telephone or email. The public may call (973) 985-0286 on Tuesday March 31, 2026, between the hours of 10 and 11 a.m. Emailed comments may be sent to kzeta@townofharrison.com.

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police standards. Contact Det. Sgy. Kirk Zeta at (973) 483-4101, ext. 5114, for information about the standards.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Harrison Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 N., Suite 12, Marlton, N.J. 08053.

The Harrison Police Department must comply with New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Accreditation Program standards in order to achieve accredited status Titterington says.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” he said

The Accreditation Program Director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is Harry J. Delgado.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status,” Delgado said.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

