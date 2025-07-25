Nutley’s 2025 budget, adopted recently, carries slight tax increase

The Nutley Board of Commissioners adopted its 2025 budget at last week’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

Earlier this year, Finance Commissioner Thomas J. Evans emphasized the importance of transparency, something he notes was present through the budgeting process.

“We have always aimed for transparency in our budget,” Evans said. “This presentation clearly illustrates for our residents how their tax dollars are being allocated.”

A slide presentation detailing the budget is available at: bit.ly/2025Nutleybudgetadopted.

The combined tax rate for calendar year 2025 is $2.699, a 2.77% increase over 2024. This amounts to a $369.48 increase for the average residential property assessed at $493,362. The allocations are as follows: schools: $241.78, municipal: $106.50, library $15.0, and a net $0.96 at the county level.

“At the municipal level, state aid revenue was reduced by $547,000 due to the elimination of municipal relief aid, which represents $54 of the total municipal tax increase of $106.50 for 2025,” Evans said. “We continue to be challenged by cost increases primarily in public safety, medical insurance, garbage/recycling collection and disposal. I expect this upward cost pressure to continue in 2026.”

Consistent with prior years, the county and school tax portions of the property tax bill are approved separately by the Essex County Board of County Commissioners and the Nutley Board of Education. The municipal portion is approved by the Nutley Board of Commissioners, with each commissioner responsible for the budget in their department.

This year’s third quarter tax bill is due Aug. 1, 2025. However, given the delay in obtaining clearance from the state for the 2025 levy, a grace period (for the third quarter only) has been extended to Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. After then, interest is charged for all late payments.

New for 2025, the State of New Jersey has released a single-combined property tax relief application form, PAS-1, for seniors and those receiving Social Security Disability benefits. This form replaces the old PTR-1, PTR-2, ANCHOR-H and ANCHOR-T application forms.

A new category of tax relief aid entitled STAYNJ has been added to the PAS-1 form. Please note that the tax collector is no longer required to certify your application before filing this form.

For more information on relief programs, visit nj.gov/treasury/taxation/relief.shtml or call (888) 238-1233.

