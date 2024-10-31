For families of special-needs people, Elks’ Camp Moore is a God-send

For those who do not have children — whether young or not so young — with special needs, it’s likely easy to forget just how challenging being such a parent could, at times, be. It’s a vocation, really. It doesn’t ever allow for extended breaks. It is, without question, a 24-hour-a-day, 7-days-a-week, year-round reality.

Just think of that for a moment.

If you’re a parent of a special-needs child, when do you have time for yourself? When do you have a chance to take a break? When does your child get to enjoy life without you there?

Truth is, there is something that has long existed that allows special-needs children and their parents, for at least a week a year, right here in New Jersey, to get that respite. It’s known as the Elks’ Camp Moore in Haskell (in the Ramapo Mountains of New Jersey.)

The camp is self-described like this.

“A week at Elks’ Camp Moore is a remarkable experience not soon to be forgotten. The primary goal of the camp is to further develop the recreational and social skills of each child. In a relaxed and accepting atmosphere, each camper experiences new adventures, lasting friendships and opportunities that promote independence and greater self-confidence.

“We believe that like all children, children with special needs flourish when provided with new experiences, new friends and activities that will aid them in their general growth. Camp allows these experiences in a new environment. Elks’ Camp Moore’s primary function is to enable children to use and further develop recreational, social and leisure skills through activities presented in a positive, enjoyable and appropriate manner and in a real life situation. At camp each child is challenged to try new things or to improve on what he already knows. We encourage each child to do as much as he can for himself and by himself. The guidance of a friendly and understanding counselor is always near.”

The camp itself, in Passaic County, is made up of 18 fully airconditioned, completely wheelchair-accessible buildings. It began in 1971, and has grown exponentially from its early days. Thousands of Jersey Elks have volunteered to make it a memorable week for the campers — and time for parents to take it easy for a week.

Remarkably, campers attend at no cost to families.

Meanwhile, the camp also boasts: “among the buildings stand three modern camper dormitories, a two-story dining hall, kitchen, arts & crafts and games room and also a fully equipped infirmary. The camp also contains a large heated pool that is completely wheelchair accessible.”

In simpler terms, it has almost anything a camper could need.

Now, if you’ve never heard of the camp, we’re going to tell you about it. But it’s best to do so using the experiences of two people who have long loved the camp, what it does and what it means them.

The first reflection comes from mom Branda Colon, who has a special-needs daughter, Alyssa.

“For Alyssa, Camp Moore is more than just a place to spend a few summer days — it’s a sanctuary where she thrives,” Branda says. “As a parent, watching her pack her bags with excitement each year is a heartwarming reminder of how much the camp has become part of her life.

“Camp Moore, designed for children with disabilities, offers Alyssa a sense of freedom and independence that she doesn’t always experience at home. The environment is welcoming, and the staff are well-trained, patient and attentive to every child’s needs. The range of activities —whether it’s swimming, arts and crafts, or nature walks — gives Alyssa the chance to explore her strengths and interests, all while building new friendships.

“What makes Camp Moore special from a parent’s viewpoint is the peace of mind it provides. I know she is in a safe, supportive environment, surrounded by peers and counselors who understand and celebrate her differences. This isn’t just about keeping her occupied —it’s about giving her the joy and confidence that comes with feeling truly included.

“If you’re a parent of a child with disabilities and you’re wondering if Camp Moore might be right for your family, I encourage you to give it a try. It has given Alyssa some of the most joyful memories of her childhood, and I believe it could do the same for many other children.”

Branda is hardly alone. Kim Catalfamo is also the mother of a camper. Her experiences, while not precisely like those of Branda, do seem to share a commonality.

“Elks’ Camp Moore is an excellent camp giving two options of a youth, week-long sleepaway experience or a young adult weekend respite away from their families,” Kim says. “Yes, it’s also a ‘Me-Time’ for his family too, so we can relax and refresh as special need’s parents.

“My son, Joey, has attended ECM both as a youth and adult. At age 10, Joey attend his first summer at ECM. I’ll admit that first year, I was a whole lot (more) nervous letting others take care of him. You see, Joey attends using his wheelchair and needs full assistance with everything, from eating to bathing to swimming.

“The pool has a ramp built in to bring the beach wheelchair right in. The sprinkler park is great for a quick cool off, too. His CP, seizures and medical needs are all challenges. I also knew he was in great hands with the full-time medical staff and one-on-one counselor, not to mention their training to take care of him with his sleep apnea machine, orthotics and feeding assistance.

“The camp also provides him a medical bed. I think Joey’s favorite activities include karaoke, campfire s’mores & sing-a-longs, the themed parties, having Elk lodges visit for dinners or with treats.

“As the years went by, Joey created friendships with so many campers that he joins them at Elks’ dances, picnics and special events throughout the year, too. Isn’t that the joy of going to camp of building lifetime friendships? What a joy it is to see Joey keeping in touch with past counselors who live overseas.

“The joy for my son to have reunions with them as they popped back to the US to visit Joey during their travels (is incredible.) That’s what ECM is about, making friends and memories.

“The fun of virtual camp during COVID lockdown kept the camp experience rolling for Joey. Respite weekends in spring and fall opened up opportunities for Joey to continue ECM life now that he’s 26. We all are looking forward to the 2025 ECM season.”

If you are the parent of a special-needs child and think you’d like him or her to attend, reach out to Elk Chris Brown by email at chrisscc1050@gmail.com. She will give you all the details you need to get on the road to experiencing this very special place. Or, reach out to your local Elks’ lodge.

Don’t delay.

