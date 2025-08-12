ALERT — Expect Skyway northbound lane closure Wednesday

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 13, the left lane on the Pulaski Skyway northbound is scheduled to be closed between Newark and Jersey City. The closure is necessary for median work on the Skyway in Jersey City. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.

Variable Message Signs will provide advance notification to motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

