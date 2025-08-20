Kearny PBA No. 21 offering free haircuts for students at Kearny’s Franklin & Washington Schools and East Newark School

The Kearny PBA is hosting a unique event Aug. 31 — and because of it, students from Kearny’s Washington and Franklin schools and the East Newark School will be able to get a few haircut to start off the new academic year.
It’s all the brainchild of PBA President Mina Ekladious, who wanted to do something different this year.
Parents will need to register their children ahead of time at www.kearnypba.org/events. Once registration is completed, the location of the haircut will be provided.
Please note the event is only open to students of the aforementioned schools.
Rosy Bagolie, East Newark’s superintendent of schools, is also sponsoring the event, along with the VFW Post 1302 of Kearny as well as several other businesses, barber shops and individuals.
