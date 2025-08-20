News briefs for Aug. 20, 2025

Kearny UNICO hosting Wind Creek trip

Kearny UNICO sponsors a bus trip to Wind Creek Casino Sunday, Sept. 21. The cost is $42. Riders get $25 back in slot play. A bus will leave at 9 a.m. from the American Legion, Belgrove Drive. Coffee will be served before departure. All proceeds will benefit UNICO and its programs. To purchase tickets, send a check made payable to Kearny UNICO to Lou Pandolfi at 81 Thoma Avenue, Maywood, N.J. 07607. Contact Lou Pandolfi at (201) 693-8504 or send an email to lpandolfi@verizon.net.

Harrison-East Newark Elks hosting tricky tray

The Harrison-East Newark Elks host a tricky tray Saturday, Sept. 27, starting at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 406 Harrison Ave. Tickets are $30 and include one small prize sheet. The event includes a cash bar and bring your own snacks. Call Justine at (908) 884-7973 to purchase tickets and for more information.

Free Kearny Board of Health Narcan training upcoming

The Kearny Health Department offers free Narcan training Sept. 24 and Nov. 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The drug helps to reverse the negative effects of opioids and overdosing on such drugs. The free training includes overdose-protection strategies, signs and symptoms of an OD, how to properly administer Naloxone, rescue breathing, legal rights, support information and resources and free Naloxone kits to the first 25 who sign up and attend the training. Those interested should send an email to jkrowl@kearnynj.org or call (201) 997-0600, ext. 3505 to register. Participants must be at least 18, and live, work or go to school in New Jersey.

NA Knights hosting casino night fundraiser

The Knights also sponsor a casino night Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, at 7 p.m. Games include blackjack, poker, roulette and craps with licensed dealers and tables.

Admission is $50 and comes with $100 in “play money,” with specials ongoing all night. Non-cash prizes and gift cards will also be available.

Free food and snacks will be available, and there will be a cash bar. Tickets may be purchase by calling (551) 497-1696 or (201) 679-5310, or by going to the hall. Tickets purchased after Sept. 1 will cost $65. All proceeds will go to increase the council’s charitable giving.

Frankie McAllister night @ SI Stadium coming in September

The Frankie McAllister memorial soccer outing takes place Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison. McAllister was a Kearny firefighter who lost a valiant fight against cancer. That night, the Red Bulls take on New York City Football Club. Visit www.gofevo.com/event/Frankmcallister2025 for tickets and more information.

Kearny Project Graduation hosting casino bus trip in the fall

Kearny Project Graduation 2026 hosts a bus trip fundraiser to Wind Creek Casino Nov. 30. The cost is $45 with a $25 casino play return. A bus leaves from Kearny Bank, Kearny Avenue, at 9 a.m. that day and will return home at 7 p.m. (Please do not part in the bank’s lot.) To pay, visit $kearnyprojectgrad on Cashapp, @kearny-projectgrad on Venmo or mail checks to KHS Project Grad, Kearny High School, 336 Devon St., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

North Arlington residents: Get help paying for food

The North Arlington Health Department will host presentations for residents to learn how to apply for and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 10 Beaver Ave., Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

Appointments may be made by calling (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

To make the application quicker, be prepared to present proof of income, proof of address, costs of rent and utilities, child- or adult-care expenses and medical expenses for those 60 and older or for those with a disability.

There is no fee to apply. If one is ever asked to pay to apply for such benefits, it is likely a scam.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 10 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

