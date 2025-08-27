Kearny PD: 39 citations issued in single-day pedestrian safety enforcement operation

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety, the Kearny Police Department conducted a one day pedestrian-safety enforcement operation that focused on motorists who failed to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians — and it led to a significant number of citations being issued.

On Aug. 27, 2025, a pedestrian enforcement and education program was conducted which specifically focused on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right-of-way laws. As a result of the program, 39 citations were issued, and an untold number of citizens were educated.

“Pedestrian safety is a key issue in our community, and the Kearny Police Department is committed to upholding pedestrian safety laws to protect our citizens,” Police Chief Scott Macfie said.

The Kearny Police Department strongly encourages members of the community to follow basic safety practices:

Drivers should be on the lookout for and stop for pedestrians.

Drivers should stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk and stay stopped until the pedestrian is two traffic lanes away or has reached the sidewalk.

Pedestrians should use a crosswalk when crossing the street and obey pedestrian signals.

Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing and ensure cars are yielding before crossing. Remember that having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention. Traffic safety is everyone’s personal responsibility.

Pedestrians should wear bright colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness. Be visible.

“The Kearny Police Department is committed to doing our part to keep the community safe,” Macfie said. “We urge every member of the community to help by keeping themselves safe and following basic rules of the road.”

