ANCHOR rebates coming soon

Homeowners and renters in Belleville and surrounding communities should be on the lookout for a letter from the state alerting them they will get an automatic payment from the state’s ANCHOR property tax relief program this fall.

The state Division of Taxation began mailing ANCHOR property tax relief confirmation letters to about a million residents. The letters confirm eligibility and outline benefit details for this year’s program.

Most past recipients will again have their applications filed automatically. Taxpayers who need to change their address or bank account information or who want to receive a paper check, must submit a new application at anchor.nj.gov by Sept. 15.

This year, the division will no longer mail ID/PIN numbers to applicants. Instead, they must verify their identity through ID.me when applying online. The division also will not auto-file the Property Tax Relief Application (Form PAS-1) for residents age 65 and older or those on Social Security disability.

Those residents must submit their own PAS-1 form, online or by paper, even if applying only for the ANCHOR benefit.

Payments will be issued on a rolling basis starting Sept. 15. Most applicants will receive their benefits within 90 days of filing, unless additional information is needed. Residents may check their ANCHOR benefit status at nj.gov/treasury/taxation. Benefits range from $450 to $1,750 for renters or homeowners, depending on their income levels.

For help, visit anchor.nj.gov, call (609) 826-4282 or (888) 238-1233.

A new callback option is available to reduce wait times.

