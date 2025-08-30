Davie named Hudson County Family Lawyer of the Year

Lifelong Kearny resident and Harrison attorney Ken Davie has been selected as the Family Lawyer of the Year by the Hudson County Bar Association, a professional organization of 1,000+ members.
This recognition highlights the “significant contribution and outstanding achievements of Davie, who has demonstrated exceptional dedication, professionalism and expertise in the area of family law.”
Davie is a 1973 graduate of Duquesne Law School, Pittsburgh, where he was a member of its only undefeated Appellate Moot Court Team. He was also previously honored by Duquesne in receiving the Dr. John F. Murray Meritorious Service Award for his outstanding service to the school, including being a mentor to law students from the tri-state area, and whose graduates enjoy a high bar-exam passage and employment rate.
Davie has been practicing law for more than 51 years in the West Hudson area and is currently at the West Hudson Law Center, 507 Frank Rodgers Boulevard North in Harrison.
The dinner honoring him and five of his colleagues who practice in other legal areas takes place Oct. 23 at the Chandelier Restaurant in Bayonne at 6 p.m.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.