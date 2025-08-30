Davie named Hudson County Family Lawyer of the Year

Lifelong Kearny resident and Harrison attorney Ken Davie has been selected as the Family Lawyer of the Year by the Hudson County Bar Association, a professional organization of 1,000+ members.

This recognition highlights the “significant contribution and outstanding achievements of Davie, who has demonstrated exceptional dedication, professionalism and expertise in the area of family law.”

Davie is a 1973 graduate of Duquesne Law School, Pittsburgh, where he was a member of its only undefeated Appellate Moot Court Team. He was also previously honored by Duquesne in receiving the Dr. John F. Murray Meritorious Service Award for his outstanding service to the school, including being a mentor to law students from the tri-state area, and whose graduates enjoy a high bar-exam passage and employment rate.

Davie has been practicing law for more than 51 years in the West Hudson area and is currently at the West Hudson Law Center, 507 Frank Rodgers Boulevard North in Harrison.

The dinner honoring him and five of his colleagues who practice in other legal areas takes place Oct. 23 at the Chandelier Restaurant in Bayonne at 6 p.m.

