St. Cecilia Knights install officers

St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Council 6928 conducted a ceremony for the installation of officers for the upcoming Columbian year on Sept. 8, 2025. Presiding over the installation were District Deputy Sal Manente, District Warden Charles Schumacher and Knights Chaplain the Rev. Cesar Quinones. Seen here are, front row from left, Inside Guard Alex Farrell, Outside Guard Dylan Sullivan, Recorder Joe Reese, Grand Knight Charles B. Salcedo, Chaplain the Rev. Cesar Quinones and Trustee Deacon Earl White. Middle row from left, Chancellor Patrick Lacey, Advocate Kevin Purcell, Lecturer John W. Dunphy and the Rev. Octavio Gonzalez Carballo. Back row from left, Treasurer Bruce Kauffmann, Warden Norman Doyle III, Deputy Grand Knight Jack Dunphy, District Deputy Sal Manente and District Warden Charles Schumacher.
